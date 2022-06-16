Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €42.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($44.27) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($54.17) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($61.46) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($61.46) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($65.83) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($77.08) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.31 ($62.83).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post stock opened at €35.33 ($36.80) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.32. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($43.04).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.