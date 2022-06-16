DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in May

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 649.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DeNA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:DNACF remained flat at $$13.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.57. DeNA has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $21.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

