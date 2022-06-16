DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.86

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.86 and last traded at $66.86, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on DCCPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($84.96) to GBX 7,500 ($91.03) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DCC from GBX 8,160 ($99.04) to GBX 7,855 ($95.34) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DCC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

