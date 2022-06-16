Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $15.25 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 516,901 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 151,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 590,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 71,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.