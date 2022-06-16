Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $15.25 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
