Daiwa Capital Markets Boosts UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target to $5.70

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Daiwa Capital Markets from $5.40 to $5.70 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UP Fintech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of TIGR opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. UP Fintech has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 656,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,800,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 498,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,133,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 970,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

