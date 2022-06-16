Cypress Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,198 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day moving average of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

