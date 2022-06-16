CUTcoin (CUT) Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $902,662.54 and approximately $500.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00079569 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001493 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00051569 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,613,526 coins and its circulating supply is 161,613,526 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

