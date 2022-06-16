Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Up 0.6%

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.07 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 104 ($1.26). 638,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 628,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.40 ($1.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £458.48 million and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.48.

Get Custodian REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.