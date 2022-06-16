Credit Suisse Group Boosts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $35.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTRA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna downgraded Coterra Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $947,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,327 shares of company stock worth $4,956,689 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.