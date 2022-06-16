Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $7.19 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $406.13 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.19 or 0.00031967 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,514.17 or 1.00089596 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00019761 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

