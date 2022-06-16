Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up about 1.0% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded down $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $31.24. 219,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,152,393. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.40%.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.