Cornerstone Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $10.19 on Thursday, hitting $272.61. 2,061,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,860,633. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $273.34 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

