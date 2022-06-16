Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE MCF opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $6.94.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.