Compass Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $658,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.52. 43,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,077. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $324.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $272.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 883,875 shares of company stock worth $269,546,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

