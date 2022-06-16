Compass Financial Advisors LLC Invests $845,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 270,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,787. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.