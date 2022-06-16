Compass Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 651 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $3,444,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $453.05. 56,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $200.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $377.12 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

