Compass Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,138 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Danaher comprises approximately 1.1% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after purchasing an additional 70,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,247,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,457,000 after buying an additional 275,031 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR traded down $5.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.55. 44,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,766. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $174.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.17.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

