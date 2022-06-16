Comparing Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) & First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Interstate BancSystem and Silvergate Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Interstate BancSystem $656.00 million 6.14 $192.10 million $1.92 19.15 Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 11.59 $78.53 million $3.13 20.58

First Interstate BancSystem has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. First Interstate BancSystem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Interstate BancSystem and Silvergate Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Interstate BancSystem 0 0 3 0 3.00 Silvergate Capital 0 2 8 0 2.80

First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.66%. Silvergate Capital has a consensus target price of $182.55, indicating a potential upside of 183.46%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than First Interstate BancSystem.

Profitability

This table compares First Interstate BancSystem and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Interstate BancSystem 14.78% 8.40% 0.86% Silvergate Capital 45.57% 7.87% 0.68%

Volatility & Risk

First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats First Interstate BancSystem on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company also offers real estate loans comprising commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans comprising direct personal loans, credit card loans and lines of credit, and indirect loans; variable and fixed rate commercial loans for small and medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and service businesses for working capital needs and business expansions; and agricultural loans. In addition, it provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Further, the company offers marketing, credit review, loan servicing, credit cards issuance and servicing, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, loan collection services, and other operational services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, hospitality, housing, mining, professional services, real estate development, retail, technology, tourism, and wholesale trade. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 147 banking offices, including detached drive-up facilities in communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

