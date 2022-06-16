Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Trading Down 3.6%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €48.24 ($50.25) and last traded at €48.24 ($50.25). 1,866,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.06 ($52.15).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of €53.46 and a 200 day moving average of €57.18.
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO)
