Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $69,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,226. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

