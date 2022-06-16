Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,034.15

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,034.15 ($24.69) and traded as low as GBX 1,660.50 ($20.15). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 1,693.50 ($20.55), with a volume of 558,021 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCH. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.41) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,668.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,029.78.
In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,646 ($19.98), for a total value of £66,909.90 ($81,211.19). Insiders purchased a total of 2,608 shares of company stock worth $4,201,726 over the last ninety days.
About Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
