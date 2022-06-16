Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Trading Down 4.8%

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. 42,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 391% from the average session volume of 8,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

Clinigen Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Services and Products divisions. The company provides a set of niche and high value services to pharma and biotech clients prior to product launch.

