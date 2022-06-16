City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $482.20

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 482.20 ($5.85) and traded as low as GBX 435.50 ($5.29). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 441 ($5.35), with a volume of 3,906 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of £227.04 million and a PE ratio of 10.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 458.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 481.29.
