City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $482.20

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 482.20 ($5.85) and traded as low as GBX 435.50 ($5.29). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 441 ($5.35), with a volume of 3,906 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of £227.04 million and a PE ratio of 10.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 458.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 481.29.

City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

