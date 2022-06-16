Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading Down 0.1%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th.

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

