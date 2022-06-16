Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Stephens

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $59.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $35.11 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

