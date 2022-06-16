CIBC Cuts Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$2.50

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TRZ stock opened at C$3.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.55. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$3.74 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

