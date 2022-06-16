Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 148,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,253,784 shares.The stock last traded at $8.02 and had previously closed at $8.25.

CIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

