Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $708.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,285,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,618.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,842 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 584,658 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 695.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 77,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

