Cheuvreux Lowers Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) to Hold

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has SEK 280 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of SEK 435.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $20.36 on Monday. Getinge AB has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3116 per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

