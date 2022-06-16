Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Shares Down 0.8%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.38. 3,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.
Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 98.72% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
About Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.
