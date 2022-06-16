Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Shares Down 0.8%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.38. 3,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

Get Centogene alerts:

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 98.72% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 1,026.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Centogene during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Centogene by 213.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centogene during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Centogene by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter.

About Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.