Centaur (CNTR) Price Reaches $0.0002

Centaur (CNTR) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $547,584.71 and $6,741.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,201,375,000 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

