Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $17.81 billion and $2.36 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00079632 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001492 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00051200 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00250324 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.