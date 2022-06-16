Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 478.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 66,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.