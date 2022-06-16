Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.10.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

NYSE CPB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.23. 55,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,324. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Campbell Soup by 44.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.