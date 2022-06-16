Camden Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.13. 736,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,359,424. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

