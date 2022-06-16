Camden Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $8.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,183. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $216.49 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.