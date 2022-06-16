Camden Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,985. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $301.93 and a one year high of $369.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.82 and its 200-day moving average is $342.61.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.