Camden Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Camden Capital LLC cut its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

TTD traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.06. 101,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,699,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

