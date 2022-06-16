C2C Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded down $9.87 on Thursday, reaching $220.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,973. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $225.35 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.79 and a 200-day moving average of $262.30.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

