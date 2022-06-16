Bytecoin (BCN) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.53 million and $23,985.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.00516902 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000204 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

