Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.27. The stock had a trading volume of 53,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.32. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.