Brokerages Set Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Price Target at C$73.21

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$73.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

TSE:EQB opened at C$55.26 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$51.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 6.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.36.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$187.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 9.9000003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.05%.

Equitable Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.