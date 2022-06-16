Brokerages Set Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Target Price at $11.86

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Davide Campari-Milano to €10.00 ($10.42) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

DVDCF opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

