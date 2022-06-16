Bradley Mark J. Trims Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bradley Mark J. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.20. 74,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,482. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.55.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.