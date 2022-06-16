Bradley Mark J. Sells 480 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bradley Mark J. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 2.6% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,552. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.61. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.45 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.18.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

