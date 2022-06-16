Bradley Mark J. Buys 635 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 2.1% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CarMax by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

KMX traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.94. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.36 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.