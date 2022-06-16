bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) PT Lowered to €6.00 at Societe Generale

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Societe Generale from €6.70 ($6.98) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.38) to €8.50 ($8.85) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.66) to €5.80 ($6.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

BPOSY opened at $6.11 on Monday. bpost NV/SA has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. bpost NV/SA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile (Get Rating)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.