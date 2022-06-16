Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $120.76

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$120.76 and last traded at C$121.00, with a volume of 3833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$126.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$201.50.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 124.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$150.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$169.62.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$705.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$664.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.9849895 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.