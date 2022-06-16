Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Trading Up 2.8%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) was up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also provides transfer services that include compensation payments for players, catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising marketing and sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet, media, hospitality services.

