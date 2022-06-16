BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $0.22

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. BOMB has a market cap of $195,790.18 and approximately $110,119.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,354 coins and its circulating supply is 891,566 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

